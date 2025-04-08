CXApp (NASDAQ:CXAI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

CXApp (NASDAQ:CXAI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.02, Zacks reports. CXApp had a negative net margin of 751.90% and a negative return on equity of 281.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.00 million.

CXApp Stock Down 11.2 %

CXAI traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.03. The company had a trading volume of 2,929,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,267,034. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. CXApp has a one year low of $0.76 and a one year high of $6.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.51.

About CXApp

CXApp Inc provides a workplace experience platform for enterprise customers. It offers CXApp, a software-as-a-service platform with native mapping, analytics, on-device positioning, and applications technologies for use in various applications, such as workplace experience, employee engagement, desk and meeting room reservations, workplace analytics, occupancy management, content delivery, corporate communications and notifications, event management, live indoor mapping, wayfinding, and navigation.

