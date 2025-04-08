CXApp (NASDAQ:CXAI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

CXApp (NASDAQ:CXAI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.02, Zacks reports. CXApp had a negative net margin of 751.90% and a negative return on equity of 281.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.00 million.
CXApp Stock Down 11.2 %
CXAI traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.03. The company had a trading volume of 2,929,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,267,034. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. CXApp has a one year low of $0.76 and a one year high of $6.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.51.
About CXApp
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than CXApp
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Qualcomm Breaks Down But RSI Signals It’s Severely Oversold
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Tesla’s #1 Bull Cuts Target But Says It’s Still a Buy
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- PayPal Stock: Too Cheap to Ignore, Too Strong to Miss
Receive News & Ratings for CXApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CXApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.