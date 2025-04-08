CXApp (NASDAQ:CXAI) Trading Down 18.3% – Here’s What Happened

CXApp Inc. (NASDAQ:CXAI – Get Free Report) shares dropped 18.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.05 and last traded at $1.16. Approximately 6,514,783 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 188% from the average daily volume of 2,263,835 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.42.

CXApp Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Get CXApp alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CXApp

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CXAI. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in CXApp by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 137,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 14,601 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of CXApp by 120.6% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 27,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 15,064 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CXApp in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in CXApp by 59,992.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 31,796 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.41% of the company’s stock.

About CXApp

CXApp Inc provides a workplace experience platform for enterprise customers. It offers CXApp, a software-as-a-service platform with native mapping, analytics, on-device positioning, and applications technologies for use in various applications, such as workplace experience, employee engagement, desk and meeting room reservations, workplace analytics, occupancy management, content delivery, corporate communications and notifications, event management, live indoor mapping, wayfinding, and navigation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CXApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CXApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.