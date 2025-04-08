CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Stock Price Up 7.9% – Should You Buy?

CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) rose 7.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $330.04 and last traded at $330.30. Approximately 500,175 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 514,910 shares. The stock had previously closed at $305.98.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CYBR. StockNews.com lowered shares of CyberArk Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on CyberArk Software from $450.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Mizuho boosted their target price on CyberArk Software from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $440.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $418.04.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $360.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $329.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a PE ratio of -161.13 and a beta of 1.00.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.85). CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 9.34% and a positive return on equity of 0.45%. On average, equities research analysts expect that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in CyberArk Software by 35,202.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 15,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,369,000 after acquiring an additional 15,841 shares during the last quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC increased its position in CyberArk Software by 26.9% in the first quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in CyberArk Software by 123.7% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 8,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 4,706 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in CyberArk Software by 16.0% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in CyberArk Software by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

