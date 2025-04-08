Cybersecurity Stocks To Research – April 8th

Alphabet, Palo Alto Networks, CrowdStrike, Dell Technologies, and Fortinet are the five Cybersecurity stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cybersecurity stocks are shares in companies that specialize in protecting digital assets, networks, and information systems from cyber threats and attacks. These companies develop, market, and implement various security solutions such as firewalls, encryption, threat detection, and incident response systems, making these stocks attractive during the growing demand for data protection in an increasingly digital world. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cybersecurity stocks within the last several days.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $1.76 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $148.51. 19,213,068 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,763,576. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $140.53 and a 12-month high of $207.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 trillion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.03.

Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

NASDAQ:PANW traded up $5.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $157.87. The stock had a trading volume of 7,501,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,893,128. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $184.86 and a 200 day moving average of $185.26. The company has a market capitalization of $104.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.66, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.07. Palo Alto Networks has a one year low of $132.83 and a one year high of $208.39.

CrowdStrike (CRWD)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Shares of CRWD stock traded up $13.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $337.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,098,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,076,806. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 662.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. CrowdStrike has a 12-month low of $200.81 and a 12-month high of $455.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $385.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $352.89.

Dell Technologies (DELL)

Dell Technologies Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

NYSE:DELL traded up $2.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,448,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,280,259. Dell Technologies has a 1 year low of $66.25 and a 1 year high of $179.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.99 and a 200-day moving average of $114.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.94.

Fortinet (FTNT)

Fortinet, Inc. provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT traded up $2.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $90.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,189,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,998,617. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $102.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.09. Fortinet has a 52 week low of $54.57 and a 52 week high of $114.82. The company has a market capitalization of $69.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

