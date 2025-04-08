Daniel Kim Halyk Purchases 7,000 Shares of Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT) Stock

Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT – Get Free Report) Director Daniel Kim Halyk acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$8.96 per share, for a total transaction of C$62,720.00.

Daniel Kim Halyk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 10th, Daniel Kim Halyk purchased 30,500 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$8.90 per share, with a total value of C$271,450.00.

Shares of TOT stock traded down C$0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$8.72. 113,559 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,892. Total Energy Services Inc. has a 12 month low of C$8.40 and a 12 month high of C$12.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.25 and its 200-day moving average price is C$10.67. The company has a market cap of C$327.71 million, a P/E ratio of 7.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 2.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This is an increase from Total Energy Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. Total Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.21%.

Separately, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Total Energy Services from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.

Total Energy Services Inc is an energy services company. The operating segments of the company are Contract Drilling Services, Rentals & Transportation Services, Compression & Process Service, Well servicing, and Corporate. The company’s operations are conducted in Canada, the United States of America, and Australia.

