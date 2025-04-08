Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $141.24.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $185.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, OTR Global raised Dell Technologies from a “negative” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dell Technologies

Insider Transactions at Dell Technologies

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dell Technologies

In related news, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total transaction of $86,386.54. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,540,168.92. This trade represents a 2.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 499,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.73, for a total transaction of $59,750,657.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 810,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,059,962.61. This represents a 38.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 500,696 shares of company stock worth $59,924,044. Company insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dell Technologies Trading Up 4.5 %

DELL stock opened at $74.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $52.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.99. Dell Technologies has a 1 year low of $66.25 and a 1 year high of $179.70.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be given a $0.525 dividend. This is an increase from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.76%.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.