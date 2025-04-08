Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Trading 3.6% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) shares rose 3.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $79.46 and last traded at $77.70. Approximately 3,940,103 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 10,274,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Dell Technologies from $156.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Dell Technologies from $128.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $154.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.24.

Dell Technologies Stock Down 3.5 %

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.99 and a 200 day moving average of $114.99. The company has a market cap of $50.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 33.76%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 499,045 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.73, for a total transaction of $59,750,657.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 810,657 shares in the company, valued at $97,059,962.61. The trade was a 38.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 926 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total value of $86,386.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,540,168.92. This trade represents a 2.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 500,696 shares of company stock valued at $59,924,044. Corporate insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dell Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Featured Stories

