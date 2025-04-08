Dillistone Group (LON:DSG) Posts Earnings Results

Dillistone Group (LON:DSG – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 0.61 ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Dillistone Group had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%.

Dillistone Group Trading Down 2.2 %

LON:DSG opened at GBX 8.80 ($0.11) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 8.44 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 8.58. Dillistone Group has a 12 month low of GBX 6.50 ($0.08) and a 12 month high of GBX 12.50 ($0.16). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.72 million, a PE ratio of -108.34 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.45.

Dillistone Group Company Profile

Dillistone Group Plc is a leading global provider of software and services that enable recruitment firms and in-house recruiters to better manage their selection process and address the training needs of individuals.

Through its subsidiary, Ikiru People, it carries the renowned brands of Voyager Software, supplier of Infinity recruitment software and the Mid-Office Pay & Bill solution, Dillistone FileFinder, supplier of Executive Search software, ISV.online, which provides online pre-employment skills testing and training tools and GatedTalent, the global database of the world’s leading executives.

Dillistone Group works with 2,000+ clients in over 70 countries.

