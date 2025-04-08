Dillistone Group (LON:DSG) Posts Earnings Results

Dillistone Group (LON:DSG – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 0.61 ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Dillistone Group had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%.
Dillistone Group Trading Down 2.2 %
LON:DSG opened at GBX 8.80 ($0.11) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 8.44 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 8.58. Dillistone Group has a 12 month low of GBX 6.50 ($0.08) and a 12 month high of GBX 12.50 ($0.16). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.72 million, a PE ratio of -108.34 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.45.
Dillistone Group Company Profile
Through its subsidiary, Ikiru People, it carries the renowned brands of Voyager Software, supplier of Infinity recruitment software and the Mid-Office Pay & Bill solution, Dillistone FileFinder, supplier of Executive Search software, ISV.online, which provides online pre-employment skills testing and training tools and GatedTalent, the global database of the world’s leading executives.
Dillistone Group works with 2,000+ clients in over 70 countries.
