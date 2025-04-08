Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) Hits New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $52.10 and last traded at $53.96, with a volume of 423899 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.65.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.73. The firm has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 1.02.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a $0.1376 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Principal Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 341.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000.

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

