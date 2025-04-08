Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,641,827 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 408% from the previous session’s volume of 323,053 shares.The stock last traded at $53.57 and had previously closed at $54.56.
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 1.02.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.1376 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.
The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.
