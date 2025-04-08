Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,641,827 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 408% from the previous session’s volume of 323,053 shares.The stock last traded at $53.57 and had previously closed at $54.56.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 1.02.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.1376 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 11.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 3,347 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 18,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 130,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,128,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 9.6% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 23,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after buying an additional 2,059 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 391,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,339,000 after buying an additional 17,344 shares during the period.

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

