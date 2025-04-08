Distribution Finance Capital Holdings plc (LON:DFCH) Insider Carl D’Ammassa Buys 57,948 Shares

Distribution Finance Capital Holdings plc (LON:DFCH – Get Free Report) insider Carl D’Ammassa bought 57,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 34 ($0.43) per share, for a total transaction of £19,702.32 ($25,079.33).

Distribution Finance Capital Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of Distribution Finance Capital stock traded up GBX 0.74 ($0.01) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 33.24 ($0.42). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 561,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,074. The company has a market capitalization of £57.88 million, a P/E ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.07. Distribution Finance Capital Holdings plc has a 52-week low of GBX 20 ($0.25) and a 52-week high of GBX 42.80 ($0.54). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 38.44 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 35.02.

Distribution Finance Capital (LON:DFCH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 2nd. The company reported GBX 5.90 ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Distribution Finance Capital had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 7.33%. As a group, analysts expect that Distribution Finance Capital Holdings plc will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Distribution Finance Capital

DF Capital was founded in 2016 to support the working capital needs of manufacturers and UK dealers. Today, having received full authorisation as a bank in September 2020, we work with over 90 manufacturers and over 1,250 dealers in the leisure, commercial and powersports sectors. In 2023, we provided over £1.2bn of distribution and inventory finance across these sectors.

