DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Sold by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP reduced its stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 87.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202,629 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $2,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 30.3% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 26,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after buying an additional 6,081 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 118.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 608,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,695,000 after acquiring an additional 330,136 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in DocuSign by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,535,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,067,000 after purchasing an additional 378,233 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in DocuSign during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,897,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in DocuSign during the fourth quarter worth approximately $720,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $71.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.45. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.70 and a 12-month high of $107.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at DocuSign

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. DocuSign had a net margin of 34.73% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The company had revenue of $776.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.41, for a total transaction of $46,676.94. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,880.70. This represents a 6.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Solvik sold 10,000 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total transaction of $912,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 150,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,712,088.78. This represents a 6.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,851 shares of company stock worth $4,911,319 over the last quarter. 1.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DOCU. Robert W. Baird set a $93.00 price objective on DocuSign in a research note on Friday, March 14th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of DocuSign from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. William Blair raised DocuSign from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on DocuSign from $112.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DocuSign has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.83.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

