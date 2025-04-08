Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC trimmed its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 23.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 883 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DG. Centiva Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 79.7% in the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 2,549 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in Dollar General by 23.9% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 11,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 35.6% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 218,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,500,000 after acquiring an additional 57,374 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Dollar General in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,014,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 5.7% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 64,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,439,000 after purchasing an additional 3,493 shares during the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dollar General Stock Performance

NYSE:DG opened at $92.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.47 and a 200-day moving average of $78.06. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $66.43 and a twelve month high of $159.52. The firm has a market cap of $20.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.40.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $10.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.26 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 18.85% and a net margin of 3.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Dollar General from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut shares of Dollar General from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar General has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.65.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Further Reading

