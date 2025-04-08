DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH) Shares Sold by Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $8,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in DoorDash during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in DoorDash in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in DoorDash by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of DoorDash from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DoorDash presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.00.

Insider Activity at DoorDash

In other news, General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 12,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total transaction of $2,459,303.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 122,135 shares in the company, valued at $24,848,365.75. The trade was a 9.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andy Fang sold 50,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.01, for a total value of $8,500,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,176 shares in the company, valued at $2,750,081.76. This represents a 75.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 258,523 shares of company stock valued at $47,227,120 in the last three months. 7.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DoorDash Price Performance

NASDAQ DASH opened at $166.30 on Tuesday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.32 and a 12 month high of $215.25. The company has a market capitalization of $69.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 615.93 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $191.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.26.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

Further Reading

