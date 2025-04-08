Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Position Boosted by World Investment Advisors

World Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the quarter. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in Dover were worth $629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DOV. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Dover during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dover by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new position in Dover in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dover Stock Performance

NYSE DOV opened at $151.37 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $189.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.84. Dover Co. has a 52-week low of $143.04 and a 52-week high of $222.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.24.

Dover Announces Dividend

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.20. Dover had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 32.95%. Equities research analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is 10.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DOV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Dover from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Dover from $202.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Dover from $208.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Dover from $213.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dover presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.18.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

