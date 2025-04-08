Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Cuts Stock Position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd trimmed its position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 33.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,262 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Williamson Legacy Group LLC boosted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Williamson Legacy Group LLC now owns 3,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Clean Harbors by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 619 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 384 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 441 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. 90.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLH stock opened at $186.39 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $211.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $233.41. The firm has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.21. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $178.29 and a 1 year high of $267.11.

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 6.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert Speights sold 2,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.44, for a total transaction of $518,949.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,008 shares in the company, valued at $7,619,123.52. This trade represents a 6.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Eric J. Dugas acquired 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $191.38 per share, with a total value of $200,949.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,638,668.44. This trade represents a 4.53 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,341 shares of company stock valued at $663,041 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CLH shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Clean Harbors from $285.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $256.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 price target on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.56.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

