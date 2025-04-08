Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $600,000 in Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 45,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Select Water Solutions by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,174,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,033,000 after purchasing an additional 355,271 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Select Water Solutions by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,127,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,683,000 after buying an additional 155,091 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Select Water Solutions by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,000,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,647,000 after acquiring an additional 81,746 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Select Water Solutions by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,998,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,456,000 after acquiring an additional 430,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Select Water Solutions by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,748,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,144,000 after acquiring an additional 65,598 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Select Water Solutions Stock Down 4.4 %

WTTR stock opened at $8.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.32. Select Water Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.14 and a 12 month high of $15.14. The company has a market cap of $995.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82 and a beta of 1.51.

Select Water Solutions Dividend Announcement

Select Water Solutions ( NYSE:WTTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $349.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.62 million. Select Water Solutions had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 3.48%. As a group, analysts forecast that Select Water Solutions, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 4th. Select Water Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 93.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup increased their price objective on Select Water Solutions from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Select Water Solutions news, CEO John Schmitz sold 73,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total transaction of $957,053.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,825,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,811,417.84. This trade represents a 2.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Select Water Solutions Profile

Select Water Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and chemical solutions to the energy industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Chemical Technologies. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water sourcing, water transfer, flowback and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various surface rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

