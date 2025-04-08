Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $640,000 in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 35,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $640,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDU. Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 164.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 99.6% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in MDU Resources Group during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in MDU Resources Group by 84.4% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Dennis W. Johnson bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.64 per share, with a total value of $499,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 180,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,997,962.24. This trade represents a 19.98 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MDU opened at $15.68 on Tuesday. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.99 and a 1-year high of $20.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 10.20%. Equities research analysts expect that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is 37.68%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MDU shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on MDU Resources Group in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MDU Resources Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 82 transmission and 298 distribution substations.

