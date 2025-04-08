Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Makes New Investment in Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CART. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Maplebear by 48.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,552,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,994,000 after buying an additional 831,795 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Maplebear in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,853,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Maplebear by 212.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 16,267 shares in the last quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Maplebear in the 4th quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Maplebear by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares in the last quarter. 63.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Maplebear alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CART has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Maplebear from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Maplebear from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Maplebear in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Maplebear from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Maplebear from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Maplebear presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.13.

Maplebear Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ CART opened at $37.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.20. Maplebear Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.84 and a 52-week high of $53.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.58.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.16. Maplebear had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The business had revenue of $883.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.98 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Maplebear Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Maplebear

In related news, CAO Alan Ramsay sold 2,314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total transaction of $107,091.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 85,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,953,283.88. This trade represents a 2.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Fidji Simo sold 20,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $898,682.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,662,692 shares in the company, valued at $72,011,190.52. This represents a 1.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,097 shares of company stock worth $1,087,094. 36.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Maplebear

(Free Report)

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, engages in the provision of online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products, as well as pickup services through a mobile application and website. It also operates virtual convenience stores; and provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Maplebear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maplebear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.