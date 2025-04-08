Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Sells 1,918 Shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd decreased its position in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,918 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Clearway Energy were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CWEN. RWC Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 105.8% in the 4th quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 1,249,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,480,000 after purchasing an additional 642,322 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Clearway Energy by 2,840.3% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 543,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,143,000 after purchasing an additional 525,450 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Clearway Energy by 85.8% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 535,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,932,000 after buying an additional 247,460 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 602,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,761,000 after buying an additional 141,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,532,000. Institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CWEN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Clearway Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Clearway Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Clearway Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clearway Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.71.

Clearway Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CWEN opened at $27.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.85. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.72 and a 52 week high of $31.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.10). Clearway Energy had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 2.28%. The company had revenue of $256.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.73 million. Equities analysts forecast that Clearway Energy, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clearway Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.4312 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.31%. This is an increase from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 229.33%.

Clearway Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional and Renewables segments. It has approximately 6,000 net MW of installed wind, solar, and energy generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas-fired generation facilities.

Featured Stories

