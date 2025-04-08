Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Takes $605,000 Position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 113,901 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 34,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 14,760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 20,852 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 39,037 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares during the period. 66.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lumen Technologies Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of Lumen Technologies stock opened at $3.43 on Tuesday. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.97 and a 1 year high of $10.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.49 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.66 and a 200 day moving average of $5.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.70, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.14. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a negative return on equity of 46.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on LUMN shares. Citigroup raised Lumen Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $8.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Lumen Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $4.25 price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.59.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets. It offers dark fiber, edge cloud services, internet protocol, managed security, software-defined wide area networks, secure access service edge, unified communications and collaboration, and optical wavelengths services; ethernet and VPN data networks services; and legacy services to manage cash flow, including time division multiplexing voice, private line, and other legacy services, as well as sells communication equipment, and IT solutions.

