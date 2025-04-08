Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (EIC) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 10th

Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 12th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Wednesday, April 30th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th.
Eagle Point Income has increased its dividend payment by an average of 27.2% per year over the last three years.
Eagle Point Income Price Performance
Shares of Eagle Point Income stock opened at $13.53 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.72. Eagle Point Income has a 12-month low of $12.73 and a 12-month high of $16.71.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages recently commented on EIC. B. Riley upgraded Eagle Point Income to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Eagle Point Income to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Eagle Point Income
Eagle Point Income Company Profile
About Eagle Point Income Company is a non-diversified,closed-end management investment company. The Company’s primary investment objective is to generate high current income, with a secondary objective to generate capital appreciation, by investing primarily in junior debt tranches of CLOs. In addition, the Company may invest up to 20% of its total assets (at the time of investment) in CLO equity securities and related securities and instruments.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Eagle Point Income
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Intel-Taiwan Semiconductor Alliance Fuels Turnaround Hopes
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Buffett’s Next Oil Bet: Why Occidental Is Different
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Who Led Buybacks to End 2024? Hint: It Wasn’t Big Tech
Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Point Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Point Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.