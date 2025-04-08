Eagle Point Income Company Inc. Plans Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:EIC)

Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 12th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Wednesday, April 30th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th.
Eagle Point Income has increased its dividend by an average of 27.2% annually over the last three years.
Eagle Point Income Stock Performance
Shares of EIC opened at $13.53 on Tuesday. Eagle Point Income has a twelve month low of $12.73 and a twelve month high of $16.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.72.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Eagle Point Income to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Eagle Point Income to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Eagle Point Income
About Eagle Point Income
About Eagle Point Income Company is a non-diversified,closed-end management investment company. The Company’s primary investment objective is to generate high current income, with a secondary objective to generate capital appreciation, by investing primarily in junior debt tranches of CLOs. In addition, the Company may invest up to 20% of its total assets (at the time of investment) in CLO equity securities and related securities and instruments.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Eagle Point Income
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Alibaba Caught in Tariff Crossfire: Is It Time to Buy?
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Can Solid Biosciences Challenge Sarepta in the DMD Market?
- How to Plot Fibonacci Price Inflection Levels
- Will CrowdStrike’s Goodwill Strategy Pay Off in Revenue Gains?
Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Point Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Point Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.