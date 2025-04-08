Eagle Point Income Company Inc. Plans Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:EIC)

Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 12th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Wednesday, April 30th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th.

Eagle Point Income has increased its dividend by an average of 27.2% annually over the last three years.

Shares of EIC opened at $13.53 on Tuesday. Eagle Point Income has a twelve month low of $12.73 and a twelve month high of $16.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.72.

Eagle Point Income ( NYSE:EIC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $13.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.54 million.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Eagle Point Income to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Eagle Point Income to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

About Eagle Point Income Company is a non-diversified,closed-end management investment company. The Company’s primary investment objective is to generate high current income, with a secondary objective to generate capital appreciation, by investing primarily in junior debt tranches of CLOs. In addition, the Company may invest up to 20% of its total assets (at the time of investment) in CLO equity securities and related securities and instruments.

