Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 500,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,990 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.13% of Eaton worth $166,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. United Bank purchased a new position in Eaton during the 3rd quarter worth $258,000. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its position in Eaton by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 7,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Eaton by 74.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,299,000 after acquiring an additional 11,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management lifted its position in Eaton by 84.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 6,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,982 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Stock Up 2.5 %

ETN stock opened at $252.67 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $98.99 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.09. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $231.85 and a 1 year high of $379.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $295.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $329.70.

Eaton Increases Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 15.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 12.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 43.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ETN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Eaton from $405.00 to $376.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Eaton from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $340.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 price target on shares of Eaton in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Eaton from $350.00 to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Eaton from $390.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.68.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

