Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Price Target Cut to $289.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $350.00 to $289.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.32% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on ETN. Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 price objective on shares of Eaton in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Eaton from $405.00 to $376.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Eaton from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Melius lowered Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Eaton from $382.00 to $326.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $352.79.

ETN traded up $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $252.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,867,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,584,056. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $295.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $329.70. The company has a market capitalization of $99.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.09. Eaton has a one year low of $231.85 and a one year high of $379.99.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.01. Eaton had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 22.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Eaton will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.3% in the first quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,200,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP increased its stake in Eaton by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 10,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,963,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC raised its holdings in Eaton by 377.9% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 15,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,157,000 after acquiring an additional 12,092 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 13.6% in the first quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 15,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 10.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

