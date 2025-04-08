Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) Stock Position Decreased by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its position in Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Free Report) (TSE:ELD) by 19.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 866,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 214,747 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.42% of Eldorado Gold worth $12,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGO. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Eldorado Gold by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,090,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $105,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,137 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 130.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 150,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 85,053 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Eldorado Gold by 22.9% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 638,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,089,000 after buying an additional 118,760 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Eldorado Gold during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 18.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 176,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,064,000 after buying an additional 27,667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Eldorado Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from $18.50 to $16.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.75.

Shares of EGO stock opened at $15.64 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.81. Eldorado Gold Co. has a 52-week low of $13.29 and a 52-week high of $19.06.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.13. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 21.86%. The business had revenue of $435.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.43 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

