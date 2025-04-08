EMCOR Group, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:EME)

EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th.

EMCOR Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 24.4% per year over the last three years. EMCOR Group has a dividend payout ratio of 4.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect EMCOR Group to earn $22.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.5%.

Shares of EME traded up $2.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $353.32. The stock had a trading volume of 816,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,332. The company has a market cap of $16.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $406.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $449.98. EMCOR Group has a 1-year low of $319.49 and a 1-year high of $545.30.

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The construction company reported $6.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $0.79. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 34.99% and a net margin of 6.51%. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EMCOR Group will post 20.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Maxine Lum Mauricio sold 1,250 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.07, for a total value of $462,587.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,642 shares in the company, valued at $10,229,474.94. The trade was a 4.33 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EME shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of EMCOR Group from $600.00 to $514.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com lowered EMCOR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, EMCOR Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $497.25.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

