Employees Retirement System of Texas Buys New Stake in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR)

Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,306,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PFG Investments LLC increased its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 24,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 38,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 28,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. boosted its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 6,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. 68.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $31.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Osisko Gold Royalties currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

Osisko Gold Royalties Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of OR opened at $19.47 on Tuesday. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a twelve month low of $15.12 and a twelve month high of $21.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 216.37 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.31.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $56.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.31 million. Osisko Gold Royalties had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 8.50%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Osisko Gold Royalties Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0457 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 200.00%.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company’s primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

