Employees Retirement System of Texas Has $5.61 Million Stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,087 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,381 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Cloudflare were worth $5,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NET. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Polymer Capital Management HK LTD increased its position in Cloudflare by 100.7% in the 4th quarter. Polymer Capital Management HK LTD now owns 12,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after buying an additional 6,291 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP raised its stake in Cloudflare by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 28,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,053,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 169.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 181,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,566,000 after acquiring an additional 113,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Cloudflare by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 200,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,591,000 after acquiring an additional 34,765 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NET. Citigroup upgraded Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $87.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $95.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Baird R W downgraded Cloudflare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Cloudflare from $111.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.64.

In related news, insider Douglas James Kramer sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.83, for a total value of $1,015,470.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 188,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,257,848.98. This represents a 4.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Janel Riley sold 4,327 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.60, for a total value of $725,205.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,519,384.80. This trade represents a 5.48 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 559,662 shares of company stock worth $73,480,384 over the last ninety days. 12.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NET stock opened at $98.31 on Tuesday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.24 and a twelve month high of $177.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.93 billion, a PE ratio of -446.88 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.01.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.21). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 5.52% and a negative net margin of 4.72%. On average, equities analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

