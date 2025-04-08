Employees Retirement System of Texas Reduces Position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Employees Retirement System of Texas decreased its holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 43.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 95,136 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 72,575 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in GSK were worth $3,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in GSK by 82.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 52,823,032 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,786,475,000 after purchasing an additional 23,814,104 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GSK by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 4,153,616 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $140,475,000 after buying an additional 446,568 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GSK by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 6,528 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Provident Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GSK by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,675 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yoffe Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GSK in the fourth quarter worth $462,000. Institutional investors own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

Get GSK alerts:

GSK Stock Performance

Shares of GSK opened at $34.85 on Tuesday. GSK plc has a 52 week low of $31.72 and a 52 week high of $45.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $72.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.46.

GSK Increases Dividend

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.15. GSK had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 48.59%. On average, analysts expect that GSK plc will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.3932 per share. This is a boost from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. GSK’s payout ratio is 98.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on GSK shares. StockNews.com raised GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of GSK in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GSK

GSK Profile

(Free Report)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.