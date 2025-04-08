Employees Retirement System of Texas Sells 26,000 Shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Employees Retirement System of Texas lowered its position in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 26,000 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.10% of Kilroy Realty worth $4,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on KRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Kilroy Realty from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 target price (down from $45.00) on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays raised shares of Kilroy Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Kilroy Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kilroy Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.82.

KRC opened at $29.41 on Tuesday. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $27.80 and a 52 week high of $43.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 1.04.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.17. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 18.58%. Analysts forecast that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is 122.03%.

In other news, insider A. Robert Paratte sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.74, for a total value of $208,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,013,486.56. This trade represents a 6.47 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John Osmond sold 4,000 shares of Kilroy Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total value of $140,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,484.48. This trade represents a 24.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle and Austin. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

