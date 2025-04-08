Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,679,774 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,164 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.67% of Encompass Health worth $155,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EHC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Encompass Health by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,404,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,817,000 after buying an additional 138,196 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,025,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,410,000 after acquiring an additional 21,329 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,076,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,799,000 after acquiring an additional 117,617 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Encompass Health by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,293,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,418,000 after purchasing an additional 8,548 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the fourth quarter valued at $100,637,000. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on EHC. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Friday, February 7th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Barclays raised their target price on Encompass Health from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.67.

Encompass Health Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Encompass Health stock opened at $96.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.78. Encompass Health Co. has a 52-week low of $78.53 and a 52-week high of $104.55. The firm has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.12. Encompass Health had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 17.56%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Encompass Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is 15.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Andrew L. Price sold 5,042 shares of Encompass Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.29, for a total value of $495,578.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 69,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,798,129.56. This trade represents a 6.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

