Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Receives $22.09 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.09.

Several research analysts have commented on ET shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Energy Transfer from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th.

Shares of ET stock opened at $15.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $54.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.10 and a 200-day moving average of $18.46. Energy Transfer has a 12-month low of $14.60 and a 12-month high of $21.45.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.06). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 5.74%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.17%. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is currently 101.56%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 1,139.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 18,590 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 17,090 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Energy Transfer by 481.9% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,665 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares in the last quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC lifted its position in Energy Transfer by 1.3% during the first quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC now owns 2,011,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,384,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Cullen Investment Group LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. now owns 64,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. 38.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

