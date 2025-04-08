Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Stock Unloaded Rep. Virginia Foxx

Representative Virginia Foxx (R-North Carolina) recently sold shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET). In a filing disclosed on April 04th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $50,001 and $100,000 in Energy Transfer stock on March 7th.

Representative Virginia Foxx also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) on 3/7/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) on 3/7/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG) on 3/7/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) on 3/5/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) on 2/19/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) on 2/14/2025.

Energy Transfer Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE ET traded up $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.43. 8,034,232 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,938,211. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.46. Energy Transfer LP has a 12-month low of $14.60 and a 12-month high of $21.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.32.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 5.74%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.91%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is currently 101.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ET has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Energy Transfer currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Energy Transfer

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ET. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 57.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,671 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 7,870 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Energy Transfer by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 52,166 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 340.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 64,432 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 49,802 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 15.8% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 144,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,314,000 after buying an additional 19,669 shares during the period. Finally, Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Energy Transfer by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,581,247 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $73,529,000 after purchasing an additional 339,609 shares in the last quarter. 38.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Representative Foxx

Virginia Foxx (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing North Carolina’s 5th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2005. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Foxx (Republican Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. House to represent North Carolina’s 5th Congressional District. She won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

Foxx was born in New York, New York. She earned a B.A. and M.A.C.T. from the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, in 1968 and 1972, respectively, and an Ed.D. from the University of North Carolina, Greensboro, in 1985.

Foxx worked as an instructor at Caldwell Community College in Hudson, NC, and an instructor and assistant dean at Appalachian State University in Boone, NC. She owned a landscape nursery and served as Deputy Secretary for Management at the North Carolina Department of Administration.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

