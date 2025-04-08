EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Stake Cut by ACK Asset Management LLC

ACK Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 671,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 43,976 shares during the quarter. EnerSys comprises approximately 8.3% of ACK Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. ACK Asset Management LLC owned about 1.70% of EnerSys worth $62,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,526,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of EnerSys by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its stake in shares of EnerSys by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 20,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 6.5% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 3,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. 94.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of EnerSys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.50.

EnerSys Stock Up 0.2 %

ENS opened at $81.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.00. EnerSys has a 12 month low of $76.57 and a 12 month high of $112.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.12.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.85. EnerSys had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 9.23%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EnerSys will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EnerSys Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.88%.

About EnerSys

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in four segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, Specialty, and New Ventures. The Energy Systems segment offers uninterruptible power systems (UPS) applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, data center, and renewable and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

Further Reading

