Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $50.89 and last traded at $51.13, with a volume of 2825069 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.76.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ENPH shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Glj Research reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $50.69 target price on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Enphase Energy from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Enphase Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.79.

Enphase Energy Stock Down 11.2 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 66.92 and a beta of 1.94.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.14. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 15.62%. Research analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Enphase Energy news, CFO Mandy Yang sold 1,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total value of $83,519.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,972,139.68. The trade was a 1.65 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thurman J. Rodgers sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.26, for a total transaction of $6,126,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,881,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,276,617.60. The trade was a 5.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 318.1% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sava Infond d.o.o. acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

