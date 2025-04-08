Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Enstar Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ ESGR opened at $330.10 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $330.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $326.43. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.56. Enstar Group has a twelve month low of $275.02 and a twelve month high of $348.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The insurance provider reported $17.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $240.00 million during the quarter. Enstar Group had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 73.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enstar Group

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Hiteshkumar R. Patel sold 484 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.17, for a total transaction of $160,770.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ESGR. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Enstar Group in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc bought a new stake in shares of Enstar Group in the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Enstar Group by 825.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 407 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 482 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 81.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Enstar Group

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies and portfolios in run-off in Bermuda and internationally. It engages in the run-off property and casualty; other reinsurance; life and catastrophe; and legacy underwriting businesses; as well as investment activities. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

