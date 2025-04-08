Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 224,182 Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Free Report) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,320,889 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 224,182 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.19% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF worth $149,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Sofi Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $121,000.

Shares of DMXF opened at $60.05 on Tuesday. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $58.82 and a 12 month high of $73.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.88. The firm has a market cap of $666.56 million, a PE ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.89.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (DMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, ESG-screened index of large- and mid-cap stocks from the developed markets outside North America. DMXF was launched on Jun 16, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

