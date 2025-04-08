Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 81,737 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 714,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 81,737 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.61% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $161,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $337,000. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,634,000. Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 19,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,037,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $684,971,000 after purchasing an additional 37,141 shares in the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

BR stock opened at $220.10 on Tuesday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $188.30 and a one year high of $247.01. The firm has a market cap of $25.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.44 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $237.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.88.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.24. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 44.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, CEO Timothy C. Gokey sold 95,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.43, for a total value of $22,590,921.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 169,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,973,188.84. This trade represents a 36.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Laura Matlin sold 514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.60, for a total transaction of $124,182.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,602 shares in the company, valued at $1,595,043.20. This trade represents a 7.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 124,754 shares of company stock worth $29,397,793. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BR has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $246.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadridge Financial Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BR

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.