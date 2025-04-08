Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 126,318 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,346,428 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,318 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Carrier Global worth $160,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Carrier Global by 1,156.1% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 20,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 19,018 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,213,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 90.5% during the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 7,854 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 761.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 45,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,627,000 after acquiring an additional 39,834 shares in the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Carrier Global Stock Down 0.8 %

CARR stock opened at $56.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $53.33 and a 1-year high of $83.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 23.83%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CARR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $86.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Carrier Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Carrier Global from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.27.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CARR

Carrier Global Profile

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.