Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 130,423 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 941,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 130,423 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.31% of CBRE Group worth $123,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 4th quarter valued at $514,609,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in CBRE Group by 290.0% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,050,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $531,736,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011,566 shares during the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $190,695,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the fourth quarter worth about $175,978,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 11,750.8% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,232,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,876,000 after buying an additional 1,222,558 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

CBRE stock opened at $117.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.11 billion, a PE ratio of 37.26 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $135.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.62. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.24 and a 1-year high of $147.75.

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.12. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 2.71%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Chad J. Doellinger sold 797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.31, for a total transaction of $100,669.07. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,629,517.85. This represents a 2.70 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $251,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,491,941.67. This trade represents a 1.83 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CBRE shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CBRE Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CBRE Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.89.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

