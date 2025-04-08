Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $108.14 Million Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,942,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,015 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.05% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $108,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 13.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 259,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,450,000 after acquiring an additional 30,351 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares during the last quarter. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC now owns 326,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,180,000 after purchasing an additional 40,982 shares during the last quarter. Kings Path Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Kings Path Partners LLC now owns 102,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,699,000 after buying an additional 9,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

DFAT stock opened at $45.91 on Tuesday. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a twelve month low of $44.06 and a twelve month high of $61.75. The company has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.97 and a 200-day moving average of $55.89.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Dividend Announcement

About Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.1614 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

(Free Report)

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.