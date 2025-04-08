Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $124.85 Million Stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) by 30.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,469,314 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 342,644 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 6.07% of iShares Convertible Bond ETF worth $124,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Financial Advisors INC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000.

Get iShares Convertible Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of ICVT stock opened at $79.52 on Tuesday. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $75.97 and a 12 month high of $89.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.85.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1466 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This is a boost from iShares Convertible Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

(Free Report)

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.