Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 25.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 655,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220,113 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of Hershey worth $111,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,635,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,003,000 after buying an additional 247,675 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Hershey by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,801,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,139,000 after acquiring an additional 47,394 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Hershey by 66.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 972,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,571,000 after acquiring an additional 389,404 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Hershey by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 711,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,409,000 after acquiring an additional 93,009 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at $80,978,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Hershey from $190.00 to $172.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Hershey from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Hershey from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Hershey from $184.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Hershey from $171.00 to $151.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.50.

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $162.80 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $165.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $32.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.28. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $140.13 and a 1 year high of $211.92.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.29. Hershey had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 19.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $1.37 per share. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.28%.

In other news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 278 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $41,144.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,936. The trade was a 9.39 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

