Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 351,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,062 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of CrowdStrike worth $120,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berbice Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its position in CrowdStrike by 112.8% during the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 811.1% during the fourth quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 2,547 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.96, for a total transaction of $932,100.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,034,703.16. This trade represents a 3.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.57, for a total value of $3,595,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 62,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,613,716.87. This represents a 13.72 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 114,551 shares of company stock worth $43,527,642. Insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CRWD shares. Baird R W downgraded CrowdStrike from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $450.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.88.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

CRWD opened at $324.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $385.19 and a 200 day moving average of $352.89. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.81 and a 52-week high of $455.59. The stock has a market cap of $80.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 636.01, a PEG ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.28.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

