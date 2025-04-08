Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 103,297 Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,706,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,297 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 1.49% of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF worth $115,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VYMI. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 219.0% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $50,000.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VYMI opened at $66.19 on Tuesday. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $65.08 and a 52-week high of $76.33. The company has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.79 and a 200-day moving average of $71.24.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st were given a $0.6003 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

