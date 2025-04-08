Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 119,421 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 567,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,421 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.91% of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF worth $104,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 128,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,449,000 after acquiring an additional 6,629 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 159,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,814,000 after acquiring an additional 5,739 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FTEC opened at $143.08 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $174.57 and its 200-day moving average is $179.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.23. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 1-year low of $134.11 and a 1-year high of $193.06.

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

