Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Trims Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 884,052 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 117,059 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.05% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $106,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,560 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 8,894 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Oarsman Capital Inc. increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 1,182 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dempze Nancy E raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 29,316 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Philip Guido acquired 4,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $107.56 per share, for a total transaction of $499,616.20. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,522 shares in the company, valued at $3,605,626.32. This represents a 16.09 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. HSBC restated a “reduce” rating and issued a $110.00 price target (down previously from $200.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.72.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $83.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $135.19 billion, a PE ratio of 84.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.75 and a 52 week high of $187.28.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 6.36%. On average, analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Stories

