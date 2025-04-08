Equatorial Energia (OTCMKTS:EQUEY) Shares Up 4.5% – Here’s Why

Equatorial Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:EQUEY – Get Free Report) shares were up 4.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.40 and last traded at $5.88. Approximately 3,275 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 49% from the average daily volume of 2,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.63.

Equatorial Energia Trading Up 4.5 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.34.

Equatorial Energia Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.0015 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. Equatorial Energia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.66%.

Equatorial Energia Company Profile

Equatorial Energia SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity generation, distribution, transmission, and sanitation operations in Brazil. It operates through Distribution, Transmission, Wind Generation, Services, Sanitation, and Other segments. The company generates energy from wind, solar, biomass, qualified co-generation, and hydroelectric plants.

