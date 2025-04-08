Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 26.40% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ELS. Truist Financial raised Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equity LifeStyle Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.20.

ELS stock opened at $63.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.86 and its 200 day moving average is $68.17. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 52 week low of $59.82 and a 52 week high of $76.60.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.76. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 23.12% and a net margin of 24.05%. Research analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 121.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 22,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. 97.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

